Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,456 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $18,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Several research firms have commented on BIP. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $65.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

