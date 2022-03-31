Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 6,175 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $19,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Star Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Star Group by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Group alerts:

Shares of SGU stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Star Group, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $419.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Star Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.