Brookmont Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $256.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

