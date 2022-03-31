Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BRKL opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

