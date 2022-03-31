Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.76 Million

Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will announce sales of $668.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.64 million to $780.31 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $41.47. 20,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

