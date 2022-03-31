Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 70,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

