Brokers Set Expectations for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

