Brokers Set Expectations for Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nextdoor in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Nextdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 59.33 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KIND. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at 6.06 on Thursday. Nextdoor has a twelve month low of 4.86 and a twelve month high of 18.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,342,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth $42,240,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,450,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,266,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,093,000.

