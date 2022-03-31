Brokers Set Expectations for Meridian Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBKGet Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meridian in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. Meridian has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Meridian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

