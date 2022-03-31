Brokers Issue Forecasts for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,826,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 254,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

