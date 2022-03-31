Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCBG. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

CCBG stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 10,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

