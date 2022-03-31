Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT at $17.33

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $500.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

