Brokerages Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Price Target at $17.14

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,386. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.