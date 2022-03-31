Brokerages Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Target Price at $31.33

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get OLO alerts:

In related news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 523,555 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,516,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLO opened at $13.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -17.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. OLO has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OLO will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.