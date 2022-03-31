Brokerages Set Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target at $66.00

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBAXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

JBAXY stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

