Brokerages Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $10.25

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of analysts have commented on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.75 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.28.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

