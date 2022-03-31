Brokerages Set Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) PT at €24.16

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.82 ($26.18).

GYC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

FRA GYC traded up €0.19 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €18.51 ($20.34). 240,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($22.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.28 and its 200-day moving average is €20.77.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

