Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target at $75.57

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Raymond James lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in GDS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in GDS by 243.7% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $53,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $42.20 on Monday. GDS has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.