Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Target Price at £150.31

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £150.31 ($196.89).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($206.97) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($205.32) to £134.50 ($176.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a £150 ($196.49) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($195.18) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,802 ($115.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £15.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,600 ($99.55) and a 52 week high of £165.25 ($216.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,947.26 and its 200 day moving average price is £116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

