Brokerages Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Price Target at $16.03

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company.

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. 3,055,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,920. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

