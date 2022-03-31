Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) to post $5.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.18 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $20.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $22.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,819. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

