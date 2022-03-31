Brokerages Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

SMPL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. 6,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.08. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 247,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

