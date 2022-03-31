Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $155.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

