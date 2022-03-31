Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Guess? posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GES. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Guess? by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guess? by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 151,981 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Guess? by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GES stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.14. 42,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,898. Guess? has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

