Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.25. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $9.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $8.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pariax LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 21,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. 672,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,800,688. The company has a market capitalization of $356.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

