Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) to announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $12.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.78 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.43.

Shares of STX stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $91.37. 1,149,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

