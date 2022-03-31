Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

