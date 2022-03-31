Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. 2,225,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after buying an additional 2,028,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $16,809,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after buying an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

