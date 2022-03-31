Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given New $81.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.03. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,836,348. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

