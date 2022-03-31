Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
BCO stock opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.51.
In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,225,000 after buying an additional 2,550,718 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 506,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $21,338,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after buying an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 298,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
About Brink’s (Get Rating)
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brink’s (BCO)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.