Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

BCO stock opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,225,000 after buying an additional 2,550,718 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 506,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $21,338,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after buying an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 298,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

