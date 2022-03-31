Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.49. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 3,320 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.73 million and a P/E ratio of -10.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99.

Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

