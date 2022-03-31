Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.49. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 3,320 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$11.73 million and a P/E ratio of -10.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99.
Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)
Recommended Stories
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.