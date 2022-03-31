Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Down 34.9% in March

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BMIX traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,968,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,110. Brazil Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
Brazil Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brazil Minerals (BMIX)
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Brazil Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brazil Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.