Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.84)-$(0.80) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.92). The company issued revenue guidance of $338-342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.19 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.23.

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57. Braze has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

