Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of BCLI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 37,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,577. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -0.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

BCLI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

