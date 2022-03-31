Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

NYSE:BHR opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $405.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

