Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 68,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 2,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.