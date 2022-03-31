Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the February 28th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. 898,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 14.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.