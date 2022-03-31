BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.46 million.BOX also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.240-$0.250 EPS.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.55.

BOX stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. BOX has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,080. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

