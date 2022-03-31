Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.10

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 109556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 78,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 284,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 135,130 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,866,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,735,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,463 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.