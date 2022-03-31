Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.10

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 109556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.