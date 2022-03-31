BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

BWA stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

