Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $33.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5,729.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 271,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 194,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 410.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 131,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.