Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5,729.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 271,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 194,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 410.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 131,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOLT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

