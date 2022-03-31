BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.57.

Shares of BOKF opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $519,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

