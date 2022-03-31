Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BMAQ remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,710. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

