BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BB opened at $7.59 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.
About BlackBerry (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.