BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BB opened at $7.59 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

