Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 502.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. Blackbaud has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Blackbaud by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Blackbaud by 88.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

