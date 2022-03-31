BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Buys $43,500.00 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick bought 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick bought 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick bought 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick acquired 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $12,598.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTX opened at $4.92 on Thursday. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

