BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.20.

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average is $232.31. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of -0.70.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 38.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

