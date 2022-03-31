BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. 580,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

