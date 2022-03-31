Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

BMEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Franco Valle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,067 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 732,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 21.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after buying an additional 573,983 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $4.39 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.49.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

