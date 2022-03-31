Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
BMEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In related news, CFO Franco Valle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $4.39 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.49.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Biomea Fusion (Get Rating)
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
