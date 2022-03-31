BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. BIO-key International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BKYI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,353. The company has a market cap of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

